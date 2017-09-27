Cristiano Ronaldo and his adorable relationship with Georgina Rodriguez is no secret. But there are things that have been under wraps for quite some time, like Georgina getting pregnant, which was only revealed in July.

Though the couple might have wanted to keep things secret, some things just come out in the open via gaffe.

That is exactly what happened: Georgina's salsa teacher seems to have spilled the beans on Instagram, revealing the sex of the unborn — a baby girl. The comment on Georgina's video was later removed.

Now, with the world knowing that the duo's first child together is going to be a girl, people might be more than curious about their wedding plans.

One thing is for sure: Cristiano's marriage is going to be a glittering affair. Considering the lifestyle he enjoys, it could be one to remember for all those fortunate enough to get a chance to be part of the ceremony.

The couple could tie the knot after the 2018 World Cup, according to Portuguese daily Correio de Manha.

Ronaldo's national team Portugal might not have cemented their place yet for the mega FIFA event, but are expected to be one of the contestants in Russia.

It would be the icing on the cake for Cristiano if he manages to win silverware in Russia, and tie the knot after that. Is that his mega plan?

The Portugal superstar guided his team to an impressive win in the European Championship in 2016, and will be eager to have another major honour under his belt at the grandest stage of all: The FIFA World Cup.