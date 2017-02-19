Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has tweeted his way to guest star in an international TV series. The executive producer of TV series, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, has offered the Raees actor a cameo in the sci-fi comedy.

Also read: Raees actor Shah Rukh Khan not in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2

SRK posted a picture of him with caption saying: "Dirk Gently is a TV series!! And I didn't know it! Woe be upon me. Sorry Adams. The pic is for no apparent reason."

The executive producer, Arvind Ethan David, took cognisance and responded to the actor's tweet. "This is very happy making! Thank you @iamsrk -- you also didn't know it was made by an Indian!" Arvind tweeted.

"Amazing to discover that @iamsrk is a #dirkgently fan. Come guest star in #Season2," he added. On this, SRK replied: "Let me know the time and place. Will figure out my own accommodation!"

Take a look at the Twitter conversation here:

Dirk Gently is a TV series!! And I didn’t know it! Woe be upon me. Sorry Adams. The pic is for no apparent reason. pic.twitter.com/K2BWtCQ32a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 18, 2017

Let me know the time and place. Will figure out my own accommodation! https://t.co/epmqhSQDIx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 18, 2017

Look @iamsrk we shared a page in a ShowBiz mag together! #dirkgently Thanks for loving the show. Come guest star! pic.twitter.com/8nUVuryhwD — Arvind Ethan David (@ArvD) February 18, 2017

It's possible I got a bit too excited that #ShahRukhKhan likes #dirkgently -- do you think he noticed? — Arvind Ethan David (@ArvD) February 18, 2017

A few days ago, Shah Rukh made headlines after reports of him being a part of Baahubali 2 emerged. However, the Baahubali team rubbished the rumours. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy with his upcoming projects. He will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Rahnuma. The actor will share screen space with Anushka Sharma for the third time.

Also, the superstar will play the role of a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's next. Shah Rukh will make a guest appearance in Salman Khan's Tubelight as a magician. The duo is coming together for a film project after a long time.