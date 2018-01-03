Prabhas dedicated five years of his life to the Baahubali films, and the overwhelming success of Baahubali 2 proved his decision to be a great one. However, the actor will not take such a risk any more.

Prabhas became an international star after Baahubali 2 turned into a worldwide rage. His time and dedication to the project completely paid off. But the handsome hunk has now said it will be too risky for his career to devote such a large amount of time to just one project ever again.

"Actors have limited time. We also have a shelf life. I think I can't give five years to one project now. Even if I ever give that much time, I will simultaneously keep doing other projects because age is also a factor. It will not be good for my career," he told PTI.

Prabhas said Baahubali was a "once in a lifetime opportunity", and that he was aware of the kind of dedication it required. The actor, who will next be seen in another much-awaited film, Saaho, said he is interested in working in Bollywood, and wants to do films that have nationwide appeal.

"Most of my projects now will have a universal appeal. Regional cinema is different, so now I am trying to choose stories that cater to my audiences across the country. I will do stories which most of the audiences like.

"I am definitely interested in doing films in Bollywood. And not only in Hindi, I am open to working anywhere in the country, even if it is Punjabi. I will do films in any of the languages, provided the script is good. The region and the language don't matter," he said.

Prabhas added that he is simultaneously working on his diction to make his Hindi better.