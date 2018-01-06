Rajkumar Hirani, the director of Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, took to Twitter on Friday, January 5, and said the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, which was earlier supposed to release on March 30, had been pushed to June 29.

While Hirani averted a clash with Baaghi 2, which is releasing on March 30, Sanju has now locked horns with another biopic — on hockey legend Sandeep Singh — titled Soorma featuring Diljit Dosanjh.

It should be mentioned that while the release date of Sanjay Dutt's biopic was announced late, Diljit's film release date was revealed in November last year.

Recently, another clash was averted on January 26. Akshay Kumar's social initiative-based film Pad Man was supposed to release on Republic Day along with Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee.

However, the makers of Padman decided to avoid the clash and re-schedule a day earlier. The film now releases on January 25, 2018.

Talking about another big clash of the year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which is tentatively scheduled to release on February 9, will clash will Anushka Sharma's home production Pari.

Meanwhile, the title of Sanjay Dutt's biopic — Sanju — was announced recently. The film will explore Sanjay's life. Apparently, Sanjay Dutt will do a cameo in the biopic and will share screen space with Ranbir, who is playing him.

Apart from Ranbir, Sanjay's biopic also stars Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Maanyata Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Tina Munim, Karishma Tanna as Madhuri Dixit, Tabu as herself. Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal are also part of the cast.