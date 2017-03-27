Filmmaker Karan Johar recently became a proud parent of twins, Roohi and Yash, through surrogacy. Fans are eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the newborns, who are still in the hospital as they were born pre-term.

KJo is overjoyed at becoming a father and has been on a spree to thank people who supported him during this phase. The director recently took to his Twitter handle to thank his legal and medical team for his children's birth.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Through the months before the birth of my children Roohi and Yash...my strong legal team gave me unconditional love,support and counselling. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 27, 2017

The medical and legal team are the spine and strength...and my children and me will remain forever indebted.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 27, 2017

I remain eternally grateful to my legal team.. @mrunaleshmukh9 @devdesh@gauravradhika..for their advice...strength and support....??? — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 27, 2017

Karan was recently spotted at the pre-release event of Baahubali 2. The filmmaker has bought the Hindi rights of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, which is set to be released on April 28. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be released in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and other cast and crew members of the movie were also present at the pre-release event. Karan has shared a group selfie from the venue on social media.