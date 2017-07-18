It's a bizarre time for Indian cricketers. Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was attacked by three men on Saturday night.

India pacer Umesh Yadav's house was also robbed on Monday night. As per Indian Express, Umesh's family was not home when the incident took place.

Two mobile phones and Rs 45,000 were missing from the house.

A construction is going on next to Umesh's house. Police suspect the hand of workers behind the robbery.

"The suspects may have accessed Yadav's apartment from the rear side. There is a space which can be used by the suspects to gain entry from the apartment below that of the Yadavs," said a police personnel.

The Indian speedster will be next seen in action during the tour of Sri Lanka. India will start the tour with a two-day practice match from Friday and the first Test starts on July 26 at Galle.