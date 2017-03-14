The molestation allegations against The Viral Fever (TVF) founder Arunabh Kumar created buzz all over and now, another social media personality has been accused of the same. After a blog post by a woman, who goes by the name Indian Fowler, went viral, a Reddit user posted the details of an incident accusing All India Bakchod (AIB) co-founder, Rohan Joshi.

An anonymous user on Reddit, who goes by the user handle shadenfreude557, accused Rohan of groping her. She wrote: "He started flirting with me. I was awestruck just by the fact that a celebrity found me so pretty. So when later he asked if he could drop me home I said yes."

"When we reached my home he tried to kiss me, when I refused and pushed him back he started shouting and abusing me saying 'how dare I refuse him!?' I started crying then so he calmed down and apologised. But just as I was about to get out of the car he groped my boobs and said 'f*** off s***," the post further stated. The entire post was later deleted.

However, Rohan took the matter on Twitter and defended himself with a series of tweets. "I would like to state categorically that this did not happen. I am open and willing, and even urge @MumbaiPolice to investigate this," he tweeted.

I cannot & will not respond to the slurs being thrown at me for this because any defence plays into typical victim-shaming narratives — Rohan (@mojorojo) March 14, 2017

But any competent authority who wants to investigate is welcome to, and I encourage whoever wrote that to pursue the matter earnestly. — Rohan (@mojorojo) March 14, 2017

Interestingly, the same user deleted the post and written an apology.

Sigh. I have no idea what is going on anymore. I think I've had enough internet for the week. https://t.co/XzggjLBlqf — Rohan (@mojorojo) March 14, 2017

In Arunabh Kumar's case, many women have come forward accusing the TVF CEO of molestation. But he has too defended himself saying: "I am a heterosexual, single man and when I find a woman sexy, I tell her she's sexy. I compliment women. Is that wrong? Having said that, I am very particular about my behaviour - I will approach a woman, but never force myself," he told Mumbai Mirror.

"I am ready to address all the allegations against me. I am open to receiving a police complaint so that I can respond legally as well," he added.