Bigg Boss 11 had witnessed several fights in the house, but since the show ended, the contestants were seen hanging out with each other. In fact, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta, who had many arguments in the show, met recently along with Priyank Sharma.

Hina, Vikas, Priyank and Rocky Jaiswal were also seen hanging out at a mall. Hina later shared a few photos and videos on her Instagram.

One of the videos showed Priyank and Hina hugging and running towards the camera, then Vikas tagged along with the two. The trio seemed to have a lot of fun.

Before that, Arshi Khan had thrown a house party and had invited all the BB11 contestants. But Hina and Shilpa Shinde gave it a miss.

"I've called everyone who was close to me and everybody from the TV industry. Whoever wants to come can come" Arshi had told media. She even stated that Hina was ignoring media interactions post Bigg Boss 11 because she lost the title.

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina was actually busy partying hard with her closed ones. The actress was spotted dancing her heart out in a pub along with beau Rocky Jaiswal, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh.

After coming out of the house, Hina seemed to have been far away from the media. She was seen spending time with family and friends.

She even didn't attend Entertainment Ki Raat which raised many eyebrows. Speculations were rife that Hina was miffed with Shilpa being the winner and thus didn't come to the show. However, Hina had refuted the rumours in an interview with SpotboyE.

She had said: "I will get back to work when I feel like, na? I just can't shoot for the heck of it. My mom got so emotional seeing me after such a long time, and for Pete's sake, I wanted to spend time with her, soon after I was out — aur isliye mainne Entertainment Ki Raat ke liye shoot nahin kiya (and that's why I did not shoot for Entertainment Ki Raat)."