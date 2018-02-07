Just a day after Anupam Kher claimed that his Twitter account was hacked by Turkish hackers, Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter handle also got targeted by the same outfit on Wednesday, February 7.

The blue ticker on Junior Bachchan's Twitter account which validates an account's verification has now vanished from his handle.

Several tweets with the message 'I Love Pakistan' were retweeted from Abhishek's Twitter account. The messages have been deleted now.

The retweets mentioned that the organization was proud to breach into Anupam Kher, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, former chief economist and senior vice president of the World Bank Kaushik Basu, Nimrat Kaur and many other twitter accounts.

All the above mentioned Twitter accounts now stand suspended with a message flashing on the screen which reads, "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!"

"My Twitter account has been hacked. Just got few calls from friends in India about it. I am in LA and it is 1 am," Kher told PTI over a text message.

The 62-year-old actor had alerted the microblogging site about the incident.

"Got a DM yesterday from Mr. Swapan Dasgupta's account about a link. A first from him. So opened it. Have spoken to Twitter already," Kher told PTI over a text message.

A tweet which reads, "Hello there! I want to introduce ourselves first. In 2002, the Republic of Turkey to protect it from cyber attacks and to combat terrorist organizations were founded. Turkey's first cyber army of. We have 300000 s https://t.co/uUydlgypCs" was pinned on Swapan Dasgupta's Twitter handle.

The particular message can be still viewed on Google if you search for Swapan Dasgupta's Twitter account.