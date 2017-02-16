Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently confessed that she is in love and now, her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra has said the same. It looks like the pair is ready to accept their alleged relationship in public.

When DNA asked Sidharth if he is in love, Sid replied: "Yes, I'm in love!" He further said that he is passionate, obsessive and gets very attached to the person with whom he is in love. Sid went ahead and confessed when he wants to get married.

"I feel I will be settled hopefully before my 30s end. Anytime in the next seven years!" he said. A few days ago, Alia was asked a similar question by the daily and she admitted to being in love. She also talked about how she would like to be proposed to.

"On a film set! Because if the person knows me well enough, will know that's my first love, so my second love should propose to me on a film set which is my first love!" Alia said. "I am very romantic. Romance for me, is understanding and intimacy. If the person truly loves and understands me, he will know what I want. Now it's printed so the person, whoever he is, will know how I want to be proposed to!" she added.

Alia and Sidharth are said to have started dating during their first film, Student of the Year. The duo has been spotted together at several events and holidays. They have, however, always denied the reports of them dating, but now it looks like the couple is set to come out with their relationship in public.

Meanwhile, both the actors are busy with their respective projects. Alia will soon be seen in Dharma Productions' Badrinath Ki Dulhania opposite Varun Dhawan. Sidharth will appear next in an action-drama, Reload, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.