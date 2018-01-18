Ace Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani finally launched his much-awaited year-end calendar on January 17. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Miss World Manushi Chhillar are among the 24 celebrities who featured on Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018.

Like every year, this year also Dabboo clicked celebs' shirtless and topless photos. While Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan flaunted their abs, Kriti Sanon joined Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani who went topless in the previous year-end calendars.

Last year, Disha's topless photo broke the internet. Before that, Alia was seen in a topless picture with a black cat, Jacqueline jumping on the bed with a towel wrapped around her, Shraddha Kapoor showing her bare back, Parineeti Chopra in a wheel-cart and Vidya Balan covering her front with a newspaper.

The 2018 calendar featured Kriti covering her upper body part with a cowboy hat. The diva looked stunning in it. Not only Kriti, but Alia and Shraddha also appeared to have shot topless photos.

Take a look at the pictures here:

La fun Parineeti Chopra pour le Calendrier de Dabboo Ratnani 2014! #Bollywood #France pic.twitter.com/2xqu97q5aY — Bollywood S. France (@BollySources) January 14, 2014

Vidya Balan's Dirty Picture for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2014(NSFW) - http://t.co/B3ac73CGuU pic.twitter.com/njaU4stQ1B — Yi Shi (@_shiyi_) February 7, 2015

Vidya Balan's Hottest Photosoot Dabboo Ratnani | 2015 Calendar pic.twitter.com/CVw5BtYuvF — Saikumar Chowdary (@Saikumar_canada) January 11, 2015

Most of the topless photos are of Alia Bhatt:

Abhishek Bachchan unveiled the pictures at the 2018 year end calendar launch event. Apart from Jaya Bachchan, the other three family members (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan) featured on the calendar. Earlier, Big B was supposed to unveil the pictures, but the megastar couldn't make it to the event due to his shoulder injury and eventually, Abhishek ended up doing the honours.

Stunning pictures have been captured through Dabboo's lens. SRK's killer look with smoky eyes, Manushi's Game of Thrones-themed photo and Sunny Leone's naughty maid picture are winning hearts.

All the actors and actresses charmed in their photos on Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018. The launch event was attended by many stars like Abhishek, Sunny Leone, Anupam Kher and several Bigg Boss 11 contestants, including Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani.