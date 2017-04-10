Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are all set to have a box office clash this Diwali as Secret Superstar and 2.0 will get released on the same date. However, Aamir's sudden decision to shift his film's release date, and cause a clash with Akshay-starrer 2.0 appears to be a little fishy for certain reasons.

Akshay has been making headlines since April 7, when he was announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Rustom. His achievement has raised many eyebrows, as a significant chunk of Bollywood fans believe that Aamir deserved the award more for his performance in Dangal.

Akshay Kumar reacts to allegations of getting National Award in exchange for money

Aamir's decision of a box office clash with 2.0, which also features Rajinikanth, comes close on the heels of the announcement of Akshay as a recipient of the National Award.

Some reports also claimed that Aamir has postponed the release of Secret Superstar from August 4 to October, fearing a bigger clash with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie (tentatively titled Rehnuma) and Akshay's Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Secret Superstar was supposed to be released a week before the two other movies, which are slated to come out on August 11. The release dates of SRK'S film and Toilet Ek Prem Katha were announced quite a while back. However, Aamir's announcement on postponing the release of Secret Superstar came just after the National Award controversy.

Moreover, the initial date of Secret Superstar was not clashing with any movie, as there was a gap of one week. But now Aamir has decided to go head on with 2.0 on Diwali. Is it an indirect challenge from Aamir to Akshay, after the latter beat him in the race for the National Award? Well, your guess is as good as ours.