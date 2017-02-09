FCA India Automobiles, the parent company of Fiat India, has launched two brands in the country from the international portfolio in last two years. While Abarth entered India in 2015, SUV specialist Jeep came a year later. And if you thought it is the end of the story, new reports indicate another brand is on its way to India.

During the Camp Jeep event held in Mumbai recently, Kevin Flynn, MD and CEO of FCA India, has confirmed the arrival of Mopar in India, reported ZigWheels. For the uninitiated, Mopar is an organisation within Fiat Chrysler Automobiles which focuses on parts, service and customer care.

What is Mopar?

The name is a portmanteau of the words 'Motor' and 'PARts'. The term was first used by Chrysler in the 1920s and was introduced as a brand starting from 1937. The brand was born when Chrysler bought Dodge brand and worked on the need for a dedicated parts manufacturer, supplier and distribution system.

The Mopar brand made its mark in the 1960s when Chrysler Corporation built race-ready Dodge and Plymouth 'package cars' equipped with special high-performance parts from Mopar. Mopar also offered an array of special parts for super stock drag racers and developed its racing parts division called Mopar Performance Parts for both road and racing usage. Dodge Dart and the Plymouth Barracuda became popular with a range of Mopar parts.

Mopar's responsibility in India

Unlike the providing performance parts supply in many foreign markets, Mopar is expected to take care of the sales and service of all the brands under FCA India. Mopar already manages aftersales for the brands in over 150 markets.Bringing it to India will certainly improve FCA's brand image and better the customers' service experience.

Jeep is gearing up for the launch of the Compass SUV with an estimated price of Rs 25 lakh. The compact SUV will be a volume driver for FCA India. Mopar is expected to take care of the service of the Compass as well as bigger SUVs of the Jeep. It will also provide service for high-performance Abarth cars in the country.

Source: Zigwheels