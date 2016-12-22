After Salman Khan in Sultan and Aamir Khan in Dangal, rumours suggest that now Akshay Kumar may be seen playing the role of a wrestler in a Bollywood movie.

Fox Star Studios is planning to make a movie on the life of Indian wrestler The Great Khali and Akshay may be roped in for the titular role, according to Mid-Day.

Speculations of Akshay doing the upcoming movie on wrestling are being made as the actor had recently expressed his desire to do a film on the sport.

Akshay had attended a book launch event on Dara Singh where he said he would like to play the character of Dara Singh onscreen, but that will require a lot of hard work in the gym.

"To be Dara Singh, you need a wrestler's body. I have to change my body for that. I have to expand a lot more on the chest side because Dara Singh was a huge man and I have to justify him completely," the Indian Express quoted Akshay as saying when asked if he would like to portray Dara Singh onscreen.

"For that, I need at least two years of training to put on that kind of bulk and look like a wrestler. So, if I don't have many movies, I can do it," he added. However, The Great Khali is much bigger than Dara Singh in size and portraying him onscreen will be a challenging task for even Akshay.

While Salman's Sultan was a blockbuster, Aamir will appear on screen in Dangal on Friday. The movie is a biopic on wrestler Mahaveer Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.