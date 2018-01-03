Salman Khan has won millions of hearts once again with his latest movie Tiger Zinda Hai that released on December 22, 2017. The movie is still enjoying a successful run at the box office.

Now the Bollywood hunk is set to join hands with Amitabh Bachchan, with whom he has worked in movies like Baghban and Babul. However, this time the duo will reunite not for a movie, but for an endorsement project.

According to Mid-Day, Salman and Amitabh Bachchan are working together in endorsing an edible oil brand. The reason to rope in the Sultan actor was due to his connect with the masses, which only further increased after Tiger Zinda Hai's success.

Though Big B and Salman are collaborating just for an ad, it will be interesting to see the duo together on-screen. However, we don't know whether the commercial will feature them together or will have separate ads.

Amitabh will be seen with another Khan this year on silver screen. He is set to appear in Thugs of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan.

On a related note, Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai has already crossed Rs 400-crore mark worldwide and is set to touch the Rs 300-crore milestone in two days at the domestic market.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial features Salman along with Katrina Kaif. This movie turned out to be lucky for Katrina as after a long time as it ended her streak of flops.

Salman will also be seen in a Remo D'Souza's Race 3 this year. He will be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. The movie will hit the screens during Eid 2018, and clash with his former lover Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanne Khan.