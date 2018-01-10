The first Test is done and dusted. India's focus now shifts to Centurion for the second match of the three-Test rubber. The visitors went down by 72 runs and are in a must-win situation. So what are Virat Kohli's plans for the second Test? The captain has spoken about them.

As it was expected before the start of the tour, Indian batsmen were put through a thorough examination by South African pace attack. The end result was that they failed. India folded for 209 in the first innings and it was even worse in the second essay - 135 while chasing 208.

Also read: SA-India series schedule

For the home team, Vernon Philander was the star with his career-best 6/42 in the second innings. He, along with Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada troubled the visitors' batsmen. However, Steyn was injured in the first innings and could not bowl in the second. He is ruled out of the series due to a heel injury.

After the defeat in Cape Town, skipper Kohli admitted that the South African pace attack created "relentless pressure" on the Indians. And now, he wants to "counter" that in Centurion. The Test starts on Saturday (January 13).

"They (South Africa fast bowlers) create relentless pressure. It is something which we need to counter," Kohli said in the post-match press conference at Newlands stadium.

He continued, "You need to come out and be positive in the next innings. Take their bowlers on and get runs on the board, just like they did when they were put under pressure. That is one way of countering that kind of bowling attack. But again, they force you to play good cricket in every over you play against them. It is a big credit to their bowling attack but as batsmen we definitely need to step up."

When Kohli mention about South Africa counter-attacking, he was referring to AB de Villiers' knock in the first innings. The Proteas were reduced to 12/3 on the first morning of the Test but De Villiers counter-attacked and hit a half century.