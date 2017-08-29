Last week mom-to-be Esha Deol renewed her wedding vows with husband Bharat Takhtani as a part of Sindhi ritual during her baby shower ceremony, and now Aftab Shivdasani is set to tie the knot with his wife for the second time.

The actor, who married Britain-born Indian model Nin Dusanj in a private ceremony in 2014, will renew their marital vows after three years in a big, fat Indian wedding with pre-wedding functions, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The duo's beach wedding scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 29, in Sri Lanka. The venue is a popular resort and besides family members including veteran actor Kabir Bedi who is married to Nin's elder sister Parveen, Aftab's close friends Vatsal Seth and actress Mugdha Godse have flown down to the country to be part of the function.

The pre-wedding functions started with a mehendi ceremony on Monday, August 28, at 4 pm. After the marriage, the couple would be hosting a reception in the evening for the guests. The dress code is Indian wear and western formal.

Aftab and Nin had reportedly planned for a grand celebration post their private wedding in 2014. And, with the lavish destination wedding, it seems the Great Grand Masti actor kept his promise to his wife.