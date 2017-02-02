African meteorite shows Mars was volcanically active for two billion years

African meteorite shows Mars was volcanically active for two billion years Close
Mars was volcanically active for at least two billion years – almost half of the Red Planet’s history. By analysing a meteorite discovered in Africa in 2012, researchers have been able to show Mars has some of the longest-lived volcanoes in the entire solar system. The 200g meteorite, Northwest Africa 7635, was found in Algeria.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular