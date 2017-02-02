- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
African meteorite shows Mars was volcanically active for two billion years
Mars was volcanically active for at least two billion years – almost half of the Red Planet’s history. By analysing a meteorite discovered in Africa in 2012, researchers have been able to show Mars has some of the longest-lived volcanoes in the entire solar system. The 200g meteorite, Northwest Africa 7635, was found in Algeria.
