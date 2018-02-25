Kim Kardashian is known for her fondness for appropriating black culture — with her excessively tanned makeup and corn-rows — and that is something almost every Kardashian sister is somewhat guilty of. But, in a fun turn of events, Africa has the perfect clap-back to the Kardashian clan, courtesy Eudoxie Yao and her astonishing 60-inch butt!

"Queen Eudoxie" — as she likes to be called — is nearly 15 stone (95 kg) and has been making heads turn wherever she goes. She claims she owes nothing to plastic surgery and that her extraordinary backside is all natural.

The Abidjan, Ivory Coast, resident is into flaunting her curves in tight-fitting clothes and has no intention of finding out her body-size, Metro.uk reported. She said: "I've never had cosmetic surgery.

"When I leave my house, people are often surprised and shocked at seeing me. I stop traffic. People are shocked. But they never say anything to my face."

Talking about her personal style, she said: "I'd like to describe my look as ultra sexy. I wear a lot of stretchy clothes. I don't like clothes that are too big. I like tight fitting clothes. People with a figure like mine prefer to wear clothes that hide their shape. I don't do that."

With almost half a million followers on Instagram, Eudoxie credits the fan-following to shocking people with style. "I like to show off my shape, and that can shock people. That's why I've now become famous."

Posting ample photos in underwear and bikinis, Eudoxie claims fans in other countries "treat her like an artist."

"I appear on TV, I go to events. Sometimes I present shows as a hostess," shared the Kim Kardashian fan who idolizes the reality TV icon and hopes to break the internet like her.

"I've been compared to her, and what she does," she said. "She's definitely my role model."

But Eudoxie wasn't always this sassy and confident about herself. She was targeted with cruel comments about her body when she had just started posting her photos. And while she admits to being hit hard by those negative comments, things have changed for her now.

"Before, it was all about looking thin. But now, men are more attracted to women with curves. I think it's changed a lot," she said about how she welcomes the attention now. "I think those who write nasty comments aren't particularly happy. People have mocked me for my physique. I've put on weight and I accept it."

Claiming that she attracts "all types" of men, she also said most of them are intimidated by her. But she doesn't plan on changing herself for them. "No one is going to tell me how to dress. I love my curves! I love my shape!"

She also said: "There are others that dream about seeing me. And when they see me, they can't hide their joy. I'm attracted to men who believe in God, who are genuine and kind. Their physique doesn't bother me. Fat or thin, I'm not interested at all in their shape."

Talking about celebrating her body, Eudoxie shared she would keep dressing for just her own self.

"People don't like how I dress. People judge me — they say I dress too 'sexy' and in a vulgar way. I tell them no. You can be big and wear tight-fitting clothes. And be at ease in your skin."