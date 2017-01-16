Action from the second day of the African Cup of Nations saw teams from Group B play their first set of matches. Tournament favourites Algeria needed a late strike from Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez to salvage a point while Senegal, who are still in search for their first AFCON title, managed to ease past Tunisia 2-0 to go on top of the table in Group B.

Also read: 5 matches from the AFCON 2017 you cannot miss

Algeria and Zimbabwe kicked off proceedings as they played the first match from Group B at the Stade de Franceville in Franceville. Riyad Mahrez put Algeria ahead in the 12th minute after his curling shot proved to be too much for Zimbabwe's keeper. But Zimbabwe, who are featuring in the tournament for the first time in 11 years, had a quick response as Mahachi levelled the game in the 17th minute.

Zimbabwe then took the lead in the 30th minute from the penalty spot after Mokhtar Belkhiter fouled Hardlife Zvirekwi. Mushekwi stepped up and scored for the underdogs as they went into the half time break with the lead. Then, with 10 minutes left in the game, Algeria threw in all they had, and finally in the 82nd minute Riyad Maherz's long range shot once again found a way past Zimbabwe's keeper Tatenda Mukuruv as the match ended 2-2.

Algeria could have snatched all three points towards the end after Mukuruv left his goal wide open, allowing Yacine Brahimi a chance at goal. But he could not capitalise and the Desert Foxes had to settle for a draw.

Senegal, whose best performance in the AFCON so far has been a runner-up spot way back in 2002, started this AFCON with a comfortable 2-0 win against Tunisia as Sadio Mane and Kara Mbodji got the goals.

The Liverpool star first put Senegal ahead from the penalty spot in the 10th minute and then delivered a perfectly placed corner kick as Kara Mbodji netted the second goal. Senegal maintained a 100 percent record while qualifying and with a star-studded team with players like Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, Kouyate and Sadio Mane they are expected to do well and could cause a few upsets along the way.

Following those results, Senegal take the top spot in Group B after defeating Tunisia, followed by Algeria at the second place, and Zimbabwe and Tunisia at the third and fourth spot, respectively. The next set of matches for these two team will take place on January 19 as Algeria take on Tunisia, and Senegal face Zimbabwe.