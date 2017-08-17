It could be a fresh start for Arsenal in every way possible if African billionaire Aliko Dangote has his way. The richest man in the continent, Dangote is the founder and CEO of industrial conglomerate Dangote Group and is a life-long Arsenal fan.

He has revealed his interest in taking over the English Premier League side at some point of his life and first and foremost, sack Arsene Wenger.

The French tactician signed a two-season contract extension earlier this year with the Gunners, meaning he will be out of job only after the 2018-19 season. Dangote, whose present net worth is $13 billion, is contemplating approaching Stan Kroenke with an offer he cannot reject.

Kroenke is currently the biggest shareholder at Arsenal, owning almost 67 percent of the club's shares.

"If they get the right offer, I'm sure they would walk away," said Dangote to Bloomberg. "Someone will give them an offer that will make them seriously consider walking away. And when we finish the refinery, I think we will be in a position to do that."

"It's a great team, well-run. It could be run better, so I will be there," he added. "I will wait. Even if things change I will take it."

Dangote, 60, for now, is just waiting for the completion of the construction of an $11 billion oil refinery in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos. It is expected that construction would be completed by the end of the decade, so that could mean Dangote could arrive at a time Wenger is out of the club already.

"The first thing I would change is the coach," Dangote said about his plans after becoming the majority owner of the club. "He has done a good job, but someone else should also try his luck."

Arsenal, at the moment, are looking desperately to winning the English league title. They won the coveted trophy last in 2004. The board of directors have continued giving the vote of confidence to Wenger, even though fans were vocal like never before last season, asking the club to sack the Frenchman.