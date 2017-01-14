Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be the player everyone will look to as hosts Gabon begin their Africa Cup of Nations quest with a match against Guinea-Bissau on Saturday.

Afcon schedule

Aubameyang is the undoubted star of the Gabon team and having suffered disappointment when the Borussia Dortmund striker missed a crucial penalty in a shootout the last time his country hosted the Afcon, there is a lot for the forward to prove.

While a win over surprise qualifiers Guinea-Bissau should come Gabon's way, what will decide how far the hosts go this year will be decided by Aubameyang's form.

Going by his club statistics, the signs are good, with the striker already scoring 20 goals in 22 matches this season. If Aubameyang is able to carry that goalscoring threat to the Africa Cup of Nations as well, Gabon will go a long way.

"I think it is a really important challenge," Aubameyang told CNN. "I think it is an opportunity for our country to win this trophy for the first time.

"I think we have a good team, young players but talented players, we know it will be hard but we are at home and I think it is an opportunity to take the trophy this year."

Guinea-Bissau will want to show they are not just here to make up the numbers. Having achieved their dream of qualifying for the biennial tournament, Guinea-Bissau's target will be to make more history.

"I believe the talking is now over and the moment we have been anxiously waiting for has arrived," Gabon head coach Baciro Cande told SuperSport. "It's a great moment for my players and the entire nation getting the honour to play the first match in the Afcon 2017 against hosts Gabon.

"A lot of people see us as underdogs considering it's our first time, but that doesn't worry us because I believe the same way we surprised everyone by qualifying for Afcon is the same way we will upset them once again in Gabon," a buoyant Cande told supersport.com.

"Gabon is a good side with great individual players like Aubameyang but they should prepare for a tough day in the office as we are going for a win in our first game which is important so that we can have hopes in the group."

When to Watch Live

The opening match of the 2017 Afcon is set to begin at 9.30pm IST (4pm GMT, 11am ET).

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: No live coverage.

Africa: TV: SuperSport4. Live Streaming: SuperSport live video.

UK: TV: EuroSport. Live Streaming: EuroSport Player.

Australia, Canada and USA: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.