The second set of matches from the group stage of the 2017 AFCON continued and witnessed action from Group A as Cameroon came back from a goal down to take all three points. Meanwhile, host nation Gabon had to settle for another draw with their hopes of reaching the knockout stages hanging by a thread.

Guinea-Bissau got their match to the best possible start as Piqueti gave the underdogs an unexpected lead in the 13th minute after he made a run nearly the length of the field powering through the Cameroon defense before firing his shot into the roof of the net to take a 1-0 lead.

But that moment would not last long for Guinea-Bissau as Sebastien Siani leveled the score in the 61st minute after placing his first time shot in the bottom left corner. Then Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui scored the winner for Cameroon after the defender hammered his shot into the right corner.

Cameroon could have added a few more goals after shots from Clinton N'jie and Vincent Aboubakar were blocked by Mamadou Cande and Juary Soares. Despite Cameroon getting the win Guinea-Bissau pace caused a lot of trouble through the match for the four time Africa Cup of Nations winners.

The second match from Group A saw the host nation Gabon once again settle for a draw, this time against Burkina Faso. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the chance to give his team an early lead in the 3rd minute but he struck his free kick narrowly over the edge of the area.

Following an early injury to Burkina Faso's Jonathan Pitroipa, Nakoulma came on and he scored soon after his introduction. After clearing a Gabon corner, the substitute raced to the ball getting past two of Gabon's defenders and fired into the net to give them the lead.

The hosts managed to equalize in the 38th minute after Koffi brought down Aubameyang inside the box as the striker was trying to close down a long ball. Aubameyang was cool and composed in front of goal as he leveled the score line before half time.

Gabon were denied a winner later on in the match after Aubameyang delivered a perfectly placed cross for Bouanga, but his effort at goal was saved by the Guinea-Bissau keeper as the two teams settled for a draw.

Following those second round of matches from Group A, Cameroon occupy the top spot with four points as they face hosts Gabon, who are second in their final group match. Gabon will have to win this to keep their knockout stage hopes alive but even that might not be enough for them. Guinea-Bissau will take on Burkina Faso, and while the two teams are still looking for their first win of the tournament, they too still have a chance of reaching the knockout stage.