The group stage matches in the Africa Cup of Nations continued to see action in Group C as defending champions Ivory Coast were held to a 0-0 draw against Togo after a rather poor display from the tournament favourites. The second match from Group C saw DR Congo emerge as surprise winners as they defeated Morocco 1-0 with Junior Kabananga getting the goal.

Despite Togo being the only team from Group C to have not won an AFCON title till now, and not expected to make it beyond the group stage, they looked the better team judging from their first match. Togo had the first real chance of the match in the 24th minute but Floyd Ayite got in the way of his teammate Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba who ended up scuffing his shot.

Despite Ivory Coast putting in a much better performance in the second half, they still could not find a way past Togo's well-organised defensive line. The defending champions had a chance to take the lead after they were awarded a free kick but Saloman Kalou fired over the bar.

Ivory Coast could have snatched all three points towards the end with just two minutes left after Max Gradel's cross found Serge Aurier who headed just narrowly wide of the goal.

In the second match in Group C, Democratic Republic of Congo managed to hold out Morocco to get a 1-0 win after Junior Kabananga scored early in the second half. Morocco's goal keeper misjudged a cross by Firmin Mubele, allowing Kabananga to get an easy shot at goal.

Morocco could have levelled the match in the dying minutes through Youssef El Arabi's header but the heroics of Congo's keeper Ley Matampi ensured that his team would get all three points in their opening group stage match.

Following those results, DR Congo takes the top spot in Group C, followed by Ivory Coast and Togo in the second and third place, respectively, with Morocco at the last place. The next set of matches from Group C takes place on January 20, with Ivory Coast set to face DR Congo and Morocco set to take on Togo.