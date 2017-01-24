The final set of matches from Group B concluded in the Africa Cup of Nations after Senegal took the top spot after defeating Zimbabwe in their second set of fixtures. Tunisia were the other team to progress into the quarter-finals after they defeated Zimbabwe 4-2. Algeria got eliminated from the tournament without winning a single after they drew to Senegal 2-2.

Algeria started on a bright note after Leicester City striker Islam Slimani gave them an early lead in the 10th minute after finishing off Sofiane Hanni's cross from six yards. Senegal equalised just before half time, after Papakouli Diop fired a half volley past the Algerian keeper.

Algeria took the lead early in the second half as Riyad Mahrez got together with Islam Slimani before Slimani converted from a Mahrez cross. But Senegal were quick to respond and they levelled the game just a minute later, when Moussa Sow hit a low shot into the Algeria goal.

Even if Algeria had managed to pick up the win they would not have qualified, as Tunisia hammered Zimbabwe 4-2 to ensure qualification into the quarters. They are now set to face Group A toppers Burkina Faso.

Naim Sliti gave Tunisia the lead in the ninth minute after his deflected shot beat Zimbabwe keeper Tatenda Mkuruva. Naim Sliti combined with Youssef Msakni for the second goal as his low shot found the back of the net. Yassine Khenissi added the third with a sliding near-post finish after being played in by Hamdi Naguez.

Zimbabwe did get a goal back before time as Knowledge Musona juggled past two defenders and hammered home. But their hopes for a comeback were put to bed after Costa Nhamoinesu shoved Khenissi in the penalty area as Wahbi Khazri fired from the penalty spot.

Zimbabwe did manage to get another goal back after some fine work from Knowledge Musona, when he set Tendai Ndoro on an overlapping run as he beat the Tunisia keeper.

The quarter-final clash between Burkina Faso and Tunisia, and Senegal and Cameroon is set to take place on January 28.