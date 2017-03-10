Afghanistan will look to wrap-up the series with another victory over Ireland on Friday when the two teams clash in the 2nd T20 in Noida.

The Asian side put on a dominant display with the bat in the first T20, overwhelming the Irish to complete a six-wicket victory.

After Ireland decided to bat first on winning the toss, it looked like a decent decision, with the European side putting on 165 for five in their 20 overs.

Stuart Thompson did the star turn in the Ireland innings, notching a 35-ball 56 – his first T20I half-century – with William Porterfield (39, 30b, 5x4) and Gary Wilson (41, 27b, 3x4, 1x6) chipping in nicely as well.

Rashid Khan, picked for big money in the IPL 2017 auction by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, was tidy with the ball, giving away just 24 runs in his four overs, while picking up the wicket of the dangerous Kevin O'Brien.

However, Afghanistan, in reply, made mincemeat of the target, hauling it down with a full two overs to spare.

Mohammad Shahzad (47, 41b, 6x4, 1x6) was again the one to give Afghanistan the start they were looking for, with Najeeb Tarakai scoring a quickfire 27 (15b, 3x4, 2x6) at the start of the innings.

Afghanistan put on 51 runs in the first five overs, which gave the middle order the perfect platform. Samiullah Shenwari (56, 36b, 6x4, 3x6) then took over to guide the Afghans to an impressive win.

"I thought we did very well with the bat," Ireland captain William Porterfield said. "The big plus for us was how Stuart Thompson struck the ball and we had a couple of decent partnerships.

"As well as we played, I thought we just came up short with the ball. We didn't quite execute things as well as we would have liked.

"You've got to give Afghanistan a lot of credit as to how they played. They're the kind of side that like to play their shots and they can potentially hit a lot more sixes than us. I think we can tie them down a lot better come the second game.

"There's a lot of good things that came out of today, especially with the bat, and if we can sharpen up a little bit with the ball then I don't think we'll be far away from levelling the series."

When and Where to Watch Live

The match is set to begin at 2pm IST (8.30am GMT).

