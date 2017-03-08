An explosion and gunfire has been reported at Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Gunfire is going on inside the hospital.

A doctor from the hospital said that a blast occurred at the entrance gate of the hospital and the attackers then swarmed inside the building.

Security officials have reached the spot. There are reports of ongoing fighting between security forces and attackers at the third and fourth floors of the hospital building.

More details are awaited.