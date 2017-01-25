In an operation targeting the dreaded terrorist group, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the Afghan forces have killed at least 36 terrorists and injured about 20 in southern Zabul Province, Khaama Press reported.

Overall, the Afghan forces have eliminated 37 militants and two militants were arrested in operations conducted in Shindand district of Herat. One militant was killed in a separate operation in Arghandab district of Zabul. Operations were conducted in Khak-e-Afghan and Shelamzoi districts.

Recently, US conducted airstrikes that killed 31 militants including Al-Qaeda operatives.

Zabul province is a very volatile area where Taliban, ISIS and other militants are said to be active.

ISIS had announced the formation of a new group in January 2015, Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province (ISIL-K) and appointed a former militant of the Pakistani Tehrik-i-Taliban, Hafiz Saeed Khan, as its leader. But Khan was killed in the US airstrikes.

ISIS has received very little support from the locals in Afghanistan. ISIS have been brutal to locals akin to their counterparts in Iraq and Syria. They have also killed several locals.

As per a report by Institute of Peace, ISIS has been at odds with the local customs of the Afghans. However, ISIS might get new recruits as Pakistan sends all the Afghans staying in its territory home.

Recently, representatives from Russia, Pakistan and China met in Moscow over the growing ISIS threat in Afghanistan.

"(The three countries) expressed particular concern about the rising activity in the country of extremist groups including the Afghan branch of IS," said Maria Zakharova, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters after the meeting. The three also "noted the deterioration of the security situation (in Afghanistan)," she noted.

However, Kabul was unhappy with the meet since it was not invited. US, with nearly 10,000 troops in Afghanistan too was not invited. India, which has invested heavily in the rebuilding efforts in the country, too was not invited.

Such meetings have raised more questions than answers in order to solve the issues of the Afghan people.