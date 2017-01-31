The Africa Cup of Nations now involves the last four teams in the competition — Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana and Burkina Faso. All these teams are aware that they have to step up their game if they are to achieve their goal of lifting the Afcon title.

Also read: This is how Ayew brothers sparkled to help Ghana in quarterfinals

Egypt are a huge favourites to clinch the title, and they are set to face Burkina Faso in the semifinals. The seven-time Afcon champions should not have much trouble in progressing through to the finals if they can maintain the quality of their game.

Egypt are a disciplined unit, and have all their bases covered with the presence of some quality players in their team, including Mohamed Eleny and Mohamed Salah. However, it is their defence, which has been brilliant in Afcon 2017. They have not conceded a single goal in the competition so far, though Morocco did come close in their last match.

With Egypt in fine form, Burkina Faso will be the second favourites for the match. But they will play pressure-free football, which could bring the best out of them? Very few viewers would have predicted that they would reach so far, but they will also have a growing ambition after stunning Tunisia in the quarters. Can they create another upset, by defeating Egypt?

However, it is the other semifinal between Ghana and Cameroon, which is going to be a close encounter. Cameroon, who came to this competition without some of their key players, shocked Senegal in the quarterfinals, knocking them out of the Africa Cup of Nations. This win will give them the much-needed confidence when they come up against Ghana.

Ghana, with players like Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers, are a huge threat while going forward, as they have shown in the competition. They have been one of the best teams to watch and if their big players fire, Cameroon might have a long day at the office.

If Egypt and Ghana can play to their full potential, then we will have a huge finals match to look forward to, with the two teams battling it out for the title. Egypt and Ghana were involved in the group stages as well, with the former emerging victorious.

Afrcon 2017 semifinals schedule

Egypt vs Burkina Faso

Date: 1 February

Time: 8 pm local time, 12.30am IST, 7pm GMT, 2 pm ET

Venue: Stade de L'Amitie, Libreville

Cameroon vs Ghana

Date: 2 February

Time: 8 pm local time, 12.30am IST, 7pm GMT, 2 pm ET

Venue: Stade de Franceville, Franceville

TV listings: India: No live coverage. Africa: TV: SuperSport6 Africa. UK: TV: EuroSport 1 UK. Australia, US: TV: Bein Sports.