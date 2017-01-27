The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2017 threw up some major surprises in the group stages. While top teams like Algeria, Ivory Coast and hosts Gabon were eliminated, sides like Burkina Faso, DR Congo, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, among others, qualified for the quarterfinals.

With the competition now moving to the business end, the Afcon promises to be more exciting since all the 16 teams are set to give their best as the slightest of a mistake could see their dreams crashing.

Here is a look at the four quarterfinals that will take place on Saturday (January 28) and Sunday (Jan 29).

Quarterfinal 1 – Burkina Faso vs Tunisia - 5 pm local time, 9:30pm IST, 4:00pm GMT, 11:00am ET at Stade de L'Amitie, Libreville, on January 28, Saturday

Both Burkina Faso and Tunisia are surprise entrants in the quarterfinals. While the former qualified for the last 16 at the expense of hosts Gabon, Tunisia defeated a strong Algeria in the group stage. Though in terms of Fifa ranking, Tunisia (36) is placed higher than Burkina Faso (53), there is not much to choose from between them on the ground at Afcon 2017. Tunisia have won the tournament once in the past while Burkina Faso have been the runners-up in 2013.

Quarterfinal 2 – Senegal vs Cameroon – 8 pm local time, 12.30am IST, 7pm GMT, 2 pm ET at Stade de Franceville, Franceville, on January 28, Saturday

Both these teams have impressed the footballing world with their skills in World Cups in the past and they would spare no effort to live up to their reputations in the high-profile quarters. None of the teams has lost any game in Afcon 2017 although Cameroon will be without the service of some of their key players. But that doesn't ensure Sadio Mane and Co. a free run. If both sides produce their best, this could be the game of the tournament. Cameroon have won the Afcon four times while Senegal, one of the favourites this time, haven't won ever.

Quarterfinal 3 – DR Congo vs Ghana - 5 pm local time, 9:30pm IST, 4:00pm GMT, 11:00am ET at Stade d'Oyem, Oyem, on January 29, Sunday

Like Cameroon, Ghana have also won the Afcon four times and will be looking to defeat DR Congo to make yet another semifinal. But there is no way Congo can be taken easily as the two-time champions topped their group, which included previous champions Ivory Coast and a strong Morocco. But if Ghana's Christian Atsu, Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew fire, Congo will have a tough challenge to meet.

Quarterfinal 4 – Egypt vs Morocco – 8 pm local time, 12.30am IST, 7pm GMT, 2 pm ET at Stade de Port-Gentil, Port-Gentil, on January 29, Sunday

The game between Egypt, the most successful team in Afcon with seven titles, and Morocco are expected to be a quality contest. Egypt topped their group with no losses while Morocco defeated teams like Ivory Coast to reach the last eight, showcasing their strength. Morocco have won the Afcon only once (1976).

TV listings: India: No live coverage. Africa: TV: SuperSport6 Africa. UK: TV: EuroSport 1 UK. Australia, US: TV: Bein Sports.