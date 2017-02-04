Egypt, the most successful team in the Africa Cup of Nations history, are just one step away from clinching their eighth title. The seven-time champions will face Cameroon in AFCON 2017 final at Stade de I'Amitie on Sunday.

One does not see any surprises with Egypt being one of the finalists for African Cup of Nations, as they were always looked upon as serious contenders. However, Cameroon's entry into the final is a surprise as they had off-field problems, and more importantly some of their key players decided not to travel to Gabon for the competition, making matters difficult.

Despite some players missing and their bonus problems, Cameroon have played some good football. They have not been disturbed by external factors as they kept their head on the pitch when it was game time, which is reflected by their impressive wins in the competition. First, they defeated Senegal, and if one thought it was a flash in the pan, they looked in superb form to dump Ghana out of the competition, en route to the finals.

With such results behind their name, Cameroon will be upbeat as they are striving to win their fifth Africa Cup of Nations title.

Egypt will also be aware of the big teams that Cameroon have defeated en route to the finals, and if the latter are given another chance by the seven-time champion, Cameroon will make them pay, that is for certain.

After finishing in top of the group in the round robin stages, Egypt have been tested in both their knockout fixtures, by Morocco and Burkina Faso. Egypt defeated Morocco 1-0, while Burkina Faso stretched them to the penalties. That was a perfect wake-up call ahead of the final for Egypt, who will look for their big game players like Mohamed Salah to shine in the final.

The final match of AFCON 2017 is expected to produce some brilliant moments with some quality football. With the hunger shown by Egypt and Cameroon in the competition so far, the final will be entertaining.

AFCON 2017 final schedule

Egypt vs Cameroon

Date: 5 February

Time: 8 pm local time, 12.30am IST, 7pm GMT, 2 pm ET

Venue: Stade de I'Amitie

TV listings: India: No live coverage. Africa: SuperSport6 Africa. UK: EuroSport 2 UK. Australia, US: Bein Sports. Spain: Eurosport 2 Spain.