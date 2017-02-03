Despite Ghana being tipped as favorites to reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon surprised everyone after they emerged as 2-0 winners. They are now set to take on Egypt in the 2017 AFCON final, where they will be looking to win their fifth title.

There was a lot of tension prior to the match between the Cameroon players and their national association regarding their wages, but once Cameroon players came onto the pitch, they had only one mission in mind and that was to reach the final.

Cameroon had a superb game and their defence was on point as they managed to contain the threat posed by the Ayew brothers. Substitute Asamoah Gyan and also caused a lot of problems for Cameroon at the other end of the pitch.

Despite Cameroon being a constant threat to Ghana, the two teams went into half time with the score of 0-0. However, two second half goals from Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog secured the win for Cameroon.

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui gave Cameroon the lead in the 72nd minute after he took advantage of some bad defending by Ghana and with just a second remaining Christian Bassogog made it 2-0 when he applied a clever finish from a counter-attack.

Meanwhile, Cameroon coach Hugo Broos said it was their dream to make it to the final and that he was really happy especially for his team.

"It is a real dream for us to get to the final. Ghana have more experience than us - look at what they have done in recent tournaments. But since the start of this tournament we have shown we keep going right to the end in every game. I am very happy, especially for the team. They are an exemplary group on and off the field and they deserve to be in the final" the Cameroon coach was quoted as saying.

The final of the 2017 AFCON between Egypt and Cameroon will be contested on February 5, but before that Burkina Faso and Ghana will face each other in a third place play-off match on February 4.