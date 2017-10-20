The India under 17 football team fought hard during the course of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 campaign, but couldn't fulfil their expectations. Luis Norton de Matos' boys scored just once and conceded nine times from their three matches -- against the United States of America (USA), Colombia and Ghana.

Nevertheless, the colts won a billion hearts and their journey doesn't stop here.

The mantra remains to get back up as soon as possible. Fortunately we have the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers coming up in November. Several of the boys from the India under 17 team who have plied their trade in the World Cup, are in the squad for the tournament next month.

The Indian colts will take on hosts Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Turkmenistan from Group D of the tournament. Just like the U-17 World Cup, India will play a total of three group games. Automatic qualification to the AFC U-19 Championship 2018 final tournament can only be achieved by the group topper.

In case India comes second in the group, they have to rely on luck to become one of the five best-runners up in the competition.

The AFC U-19 Championship will be held between October and November next year in Indonesia.

"Results at the AFC qualifiers are important, but it is also important that the boys get a taste of competition at this level, said Norton de Matos to News18. "All the teams we will play are tough teams, and this is the process that needs to continue for improvement."

The Indian football team are expected to leave New Delhi on October 25 for Qatar, where they take on the Qatar under 19 football team on October 28, the same day of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 final at the Salt Lake Stadium Kolkata.

Following that, Norton de Matos' army will jet off to Saudi Arabia.

India's AFC U-19 Qualifiers fixtures