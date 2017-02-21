Former I-League champions Mohun Bagan have continued their undefeated streak in all competitions this season, but their all-win record in the AFC Cup 2017 has come to an end. On Tuesday, the Mariners recorded a slalemate in their first leg AFC Cup 2017 playoff round match against Maldives' Club Valencia at the National Stadium in Male.

The final scoreline stood at 1-1.

Darryl Duffy scored the opening goal of the match in the fifth minute itself. Prabir Das' long ball from the centre was met by the Scotsman, who took a first touch and placed the ball inside the net. The lead continued for a bit more than 60 minutes of the match, but then Bagan conceded a penalty in the 73rd minute of play.

The equaliser was right there for the home side.

It is all to play for in the second leg fixture of the AFC Cup 2017 playoff round at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium next Tuesday. Can the vital away goal for Mohun Bagan help them in their aim to seal an AFC Cup 2017 group berth, alongside I-League champions Bengaluru FC?

It remains to be seen.

