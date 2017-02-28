Mohun Bagan have made it to the group stages of the AFC Cup 2017 in some style. The former I-League champions have thrashed Club Valencia of Maldives 4-1 in their second leg AFC Cup 2017 playoff round at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium on Tuesday.

Indian hotshot striker Jeje Lalpekhlua scored a memorable hat-trick while Sony Norde decorated the icing on the cake with his solitary goal. The aggregate score from the two legs now stand at 5-2 in favour of the Mariners.

This is how the first leg turned out.

The real work starts now for Bagan from this stage in the AFC competition this season.

The Kolkata football side are grouped alongside Bengaluru FC, Maziya and Dhaka Abahani in Group E of the Asian competition.