The defeat against Bengaluru FC in their first fixture of the AFC Cup 2017 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium last month was nothing but heartbreaking for the plethora of Mohun Bagan fans. The Kolkata football side then took things on their stride and inspired from one particular individual known as Katsumi Yusa, the Mohun Bagan captain.

The Japanese forward put forward a sensational performance last Saturday as Mohun Bagan exacted revenge on Bengaluru FC as they thrashed the defending I-League champions 3-0 at the Rabindra Sarobar Kolkata.

With full confidence and morale back, the Mariners go into their second AFC Cup 2017 fixture on Tuesday -- against Bangladesh football side Abahani Dhaka FC.

The much-anticipated Kolkata derby -- Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal -- takes place this Sunday at the Kanchenjunga Stadium Siliguri, so expect Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen to drop a few key names fro the line-up as he looks for full fitness of his players ahead of Sunday's clash, which has major reputations in stake.

Amazing Video of Mohunbagan fans coming out of stadium !



Thats Mariners for you ! pic.twitter.com/GMBmII2HsQ — Mohun Bagan A.C. (@MohunBagan) April 1, 2017

The likes of Sony Norde, Darryl Duffy as well as India internationals Pritam Kotal, Pronay Halder, Anas Edathodika and Jeje Lalpekhlua are doubtful to feature in the match, but Sen hopes to continue with his inspirational skipper Katsumi.

If Sony does get an opportunity to take field, it will be a moment for him to cherish his playing days with Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi, where he played at before joining Mohun Bagan. Dhaka Abahani enjoys a major rivalry with Sony Norde's previous football club in Bangladesh.

Match schedule

Date: March 4

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: Rabindra Sarobar Stadium, Kolkata

Where to watch live

TV information: None

Live streaming: None

Live scores: AFC Cup Twitter, Mohun Bagan Twitter.