Will the Indian national football team get a favourable draw at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers third round on Monday? Well, Stephen Constantine and his army as well as the plethora of Indian football fans are hoping for the best.
Rewind: India's sensational performance in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier playoffs!
India are grouped in Pot 2 alongside Palestine, Tajikistan, Hong Kong and others. Interestingly, India are the top seed in that pot with a FIFA ranking of 129. They recently moved six positions up the ladder to record their second-best FIFA ranking ever.
Twenty-four nations -- based on their rankings -- are drawn into pots of four, and 12 teams qualify in the end to the AFC Asian Cup UAE Finals.
Groupings
Pot A: Jordan, Oman, Philippines, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea
Pot B: India, Palestine, Hong Kong, Tajikistan, Vietnam, Turkmenistan
Pot C: Maldives, Lebanon, Yemen, Afghanistan, Chinese Taipei, Myanmar
Pot D: Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Nepal, Bhutan, Macau
Schedule of the draw
Date: January 23
Time: Around 5:30pm IST
Where is it happening: Abu Dhabi
Live streaming below: