Will the Indian national football team get a favourable draw at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers third round on Monday? Well, Stephen Constantine and his army as well as the plethora of Indian football fans are hoping for the best.

Rewind: India's sensational performance in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier playoffs!

India are grouped in Pot 2 alongside Palestine, Tajikistan, Hong Kong and others. Interestingly, India are the top seed in that pot with a FIFA ranking of 129. They recently moved six positions up the ladder to record their second-best FIFA ranking ever.

Twenty-four nations -- based on their rankings -- are drawn into pots of four, and 12 teams qualify in the end to the AFC Asian Cup UAE Finals.

Groupings

Pot A: Jordan, Oman, Philippines, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea

Pot B: India, Palestine, Hong Kong, Tajikistan, Vietnam, Turkmenistan

Pot C: Maldives, Lebanon, Yemen, Afghanistan, Chinese Taipei, Myanmar

Pot D: Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Nepal, Bhutan, Macau

Schedule of the draw

Date: January 23

Time: Around 5:30pm IST

Where is it happening: Abu Dhabi