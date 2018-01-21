Japanese motorcycle maker Yamaha will have one of the busiest stalls at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 in February. Apart from its entire range of current motorcycles and scooters, India Yamaha Motor will showcase YZF-R15 Version 3.0 and 2018 Yamaha YZF-R3. However, the highlight is expected to be a new scooter which Yamaha managed to keep as a top secret until now.

Now a set of spy images suggests that Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter has arrived in India. The scooter has been snapped at what appears to be an unidentified Yamaha service centre. It looks like the Aerox 155 is the scooter that Yamaha is planning to showcase at the Auto Expo 2018. A report in Motoroids also claims that the dealer has confirmed the launch of the sporty bike in the Indian market on February 25, 2018. India Yamaha Motor, however, has not hinted at the arrival of the Aerox 155 yet.

Yamaha Aerox 155 has a sporty design with an aggressive front apron. The cuts and creases on the apron add overall edginess of the scooter. Sharp rear design and spacious seating are the other highlights of the Aerox 155.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is currently on sale in South East Asian markets like Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines. It draws power from a 155cc Yamaha Blue Core liquid-cooled engine. It will be will be the first scooter in India to get a liquid-cooled and fuel injected engine. The single cylinder petrol unit will develop 14.8bhp of power at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.4Nm at 6,000rpm.

The scooter also boasts of 14-inch rims, 25-litre under seat storage compartment, ABS as standard, Twin-eye LED headlights and LED tail and brake lights, smart key system and digital Instrument cluster with 5.8 inch LCD display.

Yamaha Aerox 155 will go up against the Aprilia SR 150 and Vespa range of scooters. Hence, it will be positioned as a premium scooter and flagship model of Yamaha's scooter range in India.

Image source: Motoroids