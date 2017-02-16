The Russians have once again offered the Multipurpose Transport Aircraft (MTA) to India and is ready to co-develop the aircraft with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on new terms. This was revealed by sources in the Russian defence ministry to International Business Times, India, at the ongoing Aero India 2017.

The Multipurpose Transport Aircraft (MTA) is a joint international project implemented by the Russian JSC UAC-TA and the Indian aircraft corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It is being developed through an inter-governmental agreement between Russia and India.

The project is in the design stage and the business plans have been developed. According to Russian and Indian officials, the project would cost around $600 million, which would be shared by Russia and India.

The MTA is expected to replace the 110 Antonov An-32 fleet of transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The aircraft's first flight was earlier expected by 2017, and it was scheduled to enter the IAF by 2018. But the negotiations over design and cost have delayed the project by more than five years now.

The IAF has planned to acquire 45 MTAs and the Russians, 105 MTAs. A model of the MTA was also displayed at Aero India 2009 making it a guaranteed project. According to Russian officials, there is huge scope for exporting the aircraft, both for civil and military use. Around 30 to 50 engineers will be involved in the design work along with engineers of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

Global market studies have shown that the demand is currently high for transport aircraft that can carry up to 20 tonnes over a distance of up to 3,000 km. According to regulatory documents, the MTA is classified as a strategic-tactical middle-sized military transport airplane. It provides for transporting a range of cargo weighing up to 12,000 kg over a distance of up to 4,700 km, as well as a 20,000 kg payload over a distance of 2,000 km, in any geographical or climatic conditions, day and night.

As a military transport airplane, the MTA is intended to ferry military personnel (up to 140 troops); paradropping (up to 90 paratroopers); and carry military property and equipment, general-purpose sea and air transport containers and pallets; paradropping goods and equipment on platforms; and the free-drop delivery of goods at low heights.

According to the Russian experts, the design parameters, cargo cabin dimensions, and power generator of the MTA enable it to carry up to 80 percent of the weapon and military-equipment types presently in use. "The cross-section dimensions of the pressurised cargo cabin of the MTA are identical to those of the IL-76MD heavy military transport airplane and enable the use of all existing cargo handling, shipping and dropping tools, and infrastructure. The airplane is able to operate transportation missions independently (away from the home base) and can be dispatched for a flight by the handling team and a flight crew of 2 to 6 individuals," a Russian aircraft engineer said.

Considering the high export potential of the airplane, its design process accommodates not only specifications from the Russian and Indian Air Force, but also the requirements of potential customers. The new transport airplane is expected to become an alternative not only to the An-12 and C-130 'Hercules', but also to the much smaller An-26, in emerging countries in 2015-2020. The MTA's significant advantage over its rivals is its low cost, the Russians claimed.