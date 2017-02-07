Aero India 2017, the biennial air show and exhibition event in Bengaluru will be back on February 14.

Since its inception in 1996, Aero India 2017 will be the 11th edition, which will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru from February 14 to 18, 2017. This time's event is is likely to showcase several aircraft that were 'Made in India', either indegenously or via foreign collaboration.

Visitors are treated to not only the air shows, but also exhibitions from various industries across the world. The event provides a "significant platform in bolstering business opportunities in the international aviation sector. It has favourably poised an exponential growth over previous edition," notes the official website. It goes on to note that the event has become "a hub centre for defence business in Asia".

Aero India 2015 saw the participation of exhibitors from 33 countries with 644 companies, out of which 326 were from overseas and 318 were domestic. It had also seen the participation of 46 overseas delegations.

The event is organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, of the defence ministry, along with Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Space, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

The event claims be the largest air show in Asia.

Since the defence ministry has not officially confirmed the list of aircraft that will be on flying or on static display, here are some that have been confirmed by Twitter users.

LCA Tejas

LCA Tejas is the main highlight of India's journey to be self-reliant in making fighter aircraft. Aero India 2017 will see several models of the LCA Tejas on static display and some of flying display.

Basic Trainer Aircraft HTT-40

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is debuting its basic trainer aircraft HTT-40 (PT-2), which will be on static display.

Light Utility Helicopter (LUH)

HAL will be have the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) on static display. This indigenous helicopter reached a milestone on September 6, 2016, when it conducted its first technical flight.

The LUH is expected to be a replacement for the ageing Cheetah/Chetak fleet .

"The LUH has a maximum All-Up-Weight (AUW) of 3150 Kgs, fitted with Safran HE Ardiden-1U engine of 750 KW power, with a range of 350 Km, service ceiling 6.5 Km, seating capacity of six passengers plus two pilots. The helicopter is designed to carry out various utility roles such as reconnaissance, transport, cargo load and rescue operations. The helicopter can operate from sea level to high altitudes of Himalayas," noted the official post from HAL.

Light Combat Helicopter (LCH)

Aero India 2017 will see the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) TD4 on static display .

Upgraded Jaguar

HAL would debut its upgraded Jaguar combat aircraft with DARIN III programme that includes upgraded avionics and a more powerful engine.

Upgraded Mirage 2000

The Mirage 2000 is reported to be on static display.

Upgraded Hawk Mk132 (Hawk-i)

On January 26, HAL rolled out its first indigenously upgraded Hawk Mk132, christened Hawk-i. HAL signed an MoU in 2015 with BAE Systems to upgrade the Hawk Mk132. Hawk-i would be on flying display at the event.

Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH)

HAL would be displaying a mock-up of the medium-lift Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH), marking its debut appearance at Aero India 2017. It will be the main attaraction of HAL's indoor pavilion.

Sukhoi Su-30MKI

Sukhoi Su-30MKI will most likely be on flying display, as it has been through the years.

PC-7 Mk II

IAF's Pilatus PC-7 Mk II Turbo Trainer is likely to be on static display.

Dassault Rafale

There will be a solo display of the Rafale combat aircraft from Dassault.



Saab Gripen-E

Sweden-based SAAB said on Monday it would be showcasing its fighter, the Gripen E at Aero India 2017.