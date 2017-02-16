Israel's Elbit Systems has awarded Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) an offset contract for the supply of 10 Compact Multi-Purpose Advanced Stabilised System (CoMPASS) for use in Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"BEL has entered into a Technical Collaboration Agreement with ELOP for the joint production and D-Level maintenance of CoMPASS (the trade name for EO/IR payload) for the helicopter programmes," a senior BEL official said.

BEL has absorbed transfer of technology (ToT) for production and maintenance of CoMPASS in India. BEL will not only supply, but also provide maintenance support for CoMPASS to the user.

The CoMPASS, according to senior BEL engineers, is a day-and-night surveillance system. "The CoMPASS includes a colour TV daylight camera, 3rd Generation Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) sensor, Laser Target Designator and Range Finder (LTDRF) and automatic tracking capabilities, as well as command and control capabilities."

According to BEL engineers, the system is distinguished by a wide variety of interfaces, enabling integration with various aircraft/helicopter systems, such as mission computer, fire control, radar, GPS, data downlink and helmet-mounted tracking systems.

Its small dimensions, low weight, high level of stabilisation and coverage angles make it an optimal choice for long-range, day-and-night surveillance, target tracking, fire control applications and search and rescue. CoMPASS is the most advanced payload version of its family, featuring reduced weight, high degree of modularity and flexibility, space-saving packaging and advanced operational and video processing features.