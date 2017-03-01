Mollywood is awaiting the release of two movies on March 3 -- Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA) and Angamaly Diaires -- and interestingly, both films have young actors in the main roles. The advance booking for the movies have been started on the website BookMyShow, and the excitement shows in the numbers.

With just two days left for the release, the craze around the films have reached a crescendo. Few multiplexes and single screens in Kerala have been selling tickets in advance, and most shows are fast filling with some shows already sold out. Meanwhile, the makers have also arranged a special premiere of Angamaly Diaries at Pan Cinemas in Kochi.

Oru Mexican Aparatha vs Angamaly Diaries:

Oru Mexican Aparatha

The Tom Emmatty directorial, told against the backdrop of Maharajas College in Ernakulam, stars Tovino Thomas, Neeraj Madhav, Roopesh Peethambaran and Gayathri Suresh in the lead roles. Tovino and Roopesh will be appearing in two different avatars in the campus entertainer. The teasers, trailer and songs of OMA have already raised the expectations of the audience, and have been on the list of top trending videos on YouTube.

Angamaly Diaries

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery introduces as many as 86 newcomers in Angamaly Diaries. Debutant Antony Varghese plays the lead role in the movie, scripted by actor Chemban Vinod Jose. The trailer and songs have received positive response from the audience, and the film was recently in the news for its 11-minute climax scene shot in a single take with over 1,000 artistes.