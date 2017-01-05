The distributors of Tamil and Telugu films in the United States are charging a bomb for the tickets for premiere shows of Bairavaa, Khaidi No 150, Gautamiputra Satakarni (Gautami Putra Satakarni/GPSK), Shatamanam Bhavati and other Sankranti releases.

The US has been a potential market for south Indian movies in recent years, as a lot of Tamil and Telugu-speaking people are settled in various parts across the country. Hence, collection in the US has become one of the deciding factors for the success of these two languages at the box office. The filmmakers and distributors also adapt several gimmicks to cash in on the craze of the story of their movies.

Like every year, southern film industry is set to treat the US audience with several movies and Bairavaa, Khaidi No 150, Gautamiputra Satakarni and Shatamanam Bhavati are among the big ones. The distributors of these films have made grand plans for their release. They are also holding premiere shows and the price of their tickets is very high.

Classics Entertainment has bought the overseas rights of Khaidi No 150 for over Rs 12 crore. It has already booked 200 screens in the US and is still working on hiring another 60 screens. The Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal starrer is set to be the widest South release after Baahubali.

Khaidi No 150 marks the comeback of megastar Chiranjeevi and it is also a landmark (150th) movie in his career. The distributors have planned to charge high prices for its tickets in bid to cash in on the huge hype and craze surrounding it. Its tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $15 for children for the premiere shows to be held on January 10. The price for the regular shows is $18 for adults and $10 for child.

9PM Entertainments has bagged the overseas distribution rights of Gautamiputra Satakarni and it has planned to release the movie in over 100 locations across the US. The film will have its premiere shows across the country on January 11 and its tickets are priced at $20 for adults and $16 for children. The tickets for the shows on regular days will cost $15 for adults and $10 for children. The distribution house has confirmed its ticket pricing on its Twitter handle.

The US theatrical rights of Tamil movie Bairavaa starring Vijay and Keerthy Suresh have been acquired by 8K Miles Media and Tentkotta, which have planned to release the film in over 100 screens. The distributors are holding the premiere shows of the movie on January 11 and its tickets are priced at $15 for adults and $10 for children in both premiere and regular shows.

Blue Sky Cinemas has bought the overseas distribution rights of Shatamanam Bhavati and has grand plans for its release. The movie will be released in over 50 cinema halls across the US on January 14 and the premiere shows will be held on January 13. Its ticket prices are charged $12 for adults and $8 for kids for both premiere and regular shows.