A court martial held at the Eastern Army Command in Kolkata on Wednesday on October 11, an Army brigadier was sentenced to four-year loss of seniority and awarded a 'severe-reprimand' for committing adultery with the wife of a colonel.

The brigadier (name undisclosed) was subjected to a trial at the General Courts Martial (GCM) after he pleaded guilty of committing adultery.

Under the sentence passed by the GCM, the brigadier will not be entitled for any promotion in Indian Army, if at all he chooses to be in service. The brigadier was in command of a crucial infantry brigade meant for the front with China under the 33 Corps in West Bengal.

Terming the act committed by the brigadier to be "very serious misdemeanour" and "unbecoming conduct" in the armed forces, an officer from GCM said: "Usually, officers indicted for such offence are summarily sacked, sometimes without pension and other benefits."

"But the punishment is relatively less in the brigadier's case because he pleaded guilty to the charges," the officer added.

The trial was carried out by Kolkata-based Eastern Army Command at Binaguri, where the brigadier was proved guilty of 13 charges including falsifying official documents, adultery and violation of good order and military discipline.

The court martial was headed by a major general commanding a mountain division and included six brigadiers.