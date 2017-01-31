- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Adult swaddling therapy fad hits Tokyo
A new therapy in which people are wrapped in a large cloth and rocked back and forth is gaining popularity in Japan. The age-old practice of swaddling is traditionally used on babies, but mostly postnatal women are trying the method in the hope of alleviating stiffness and improving posture. Although healthcare professionals aren’t convinced by the therapy, many participants describe a feeling of a warm embrace once swaddled in cloth.
