Pornstar August Ames, who has more than 270 adult film credits to her name, was found dead at her house in California on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who had a career of four years, had recently faced an intense backlash on Twitter after refusing to work with a performer who had acted in gay porn.

The Ventura County Medical examiner has confirmed the death of Ames – whose real name was Mercedes Grabowski, and revealed the cause of death to be by hanging. "Mercedes Grabowski died of asphyxia due to hanging. [The] manner is suicide," they told Hollywood Life.

While toxicology tests have not yet come back, those close to Ames have also revealed that they believe she took her own life, telling The Blast that she was prone to depression; that and the fact that Ames had also found herself in the middle of a Twitter controversy just days prior to her suicide.

Finally home from set and alone w/ my thoughts. I'm not mad, not going jump on the blame train, I'm just so incredibly sad. I know everyone is really emotional right now, which just shows how much @AugustAmesxxx meant to us all. But let's plz not attack each other, love not hate. pic.twitter.com/FPehYEIBiC — Holly Randall (@hollyrandall) December 7, 2017

On December 3, August had taken to Twitter to post: "whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews, you're shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say. Do agents really not care about who they're representing? #LAdirect I do my homework for my body."

whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews , you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say??‍♀️ Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #ladirect I do my homework for my body?✏️? — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 3, 2017

The tweet implied that medical testing was different for straight vs gay sex scenes, causing her refusal to participate. This sparked a lot of backlash as people initially took to labelling her homophobic, and despite her defending her stand, certain fellow adult film performers called her out too.

So youre homophobic? — lebron sucks (@MJg0at23) December 3, 2017

I think it’s hilarious that your discriminating against a man who does/did gay porn when half of this industry has performed with such performers.

ALLLLLLL performers must subject to the SAME testing in order to work. — Alexis Monroe (@AlexisMonroexxx) December 4, 2017

I 100% agree. But to single someone out and prevent them from getting work because SHE doesn’t agree is WRONG — Alexis Monroe (@AlexisMonroexxx) December 4, 2017

Gay performers do not have to follow the rigorous testing protocol straight performers must go through every 14 days making it EXTREMELY dangerous to work with them & then go back into fucking straight performers after — ??NoelleEaston?? (@NoelleEaston) December 3, 2017

August was also asked to issue a public apology as this could hinder the talked about gay-porn performer from getting further work in the industry and even though she ended her Twitter feud with a mild apology tweet of sorts, clearly things were far from over.

Na, fuck you, we'll wait on your full apology especially after its been found you've worked with crossovers in the past. — Sir Jaxton Wheeler (@JaxtonWheeler) December 5, 2017

NOT homophobic. Most girls don’t shoot with guys who have shot gay porn, for safety. That’s just how it is with me. I’m not putting my body at risk, i don’t know what they do in their private lives. https://t.co/MRKt2GrAU4 — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 3, 2017

Sorry, it was just my opinion. My body, my rules. Honestly I’m sorry if I offended anyone. — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 4, 2017

Plus i didn’t say any names...but i will stop talking so no more damage is done lol — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 4, 2017

Camarillo police said that August was pronounced dead at the scene and nothing indicated any foul play. "She was the kindest person I ever knew and she meant the world to me," said Kevin Moore, speaking to Adult Video News. "Please leave this as a private family matter in this difficult time," he added.

An abundance of condolences also outpoured from fellow stars in the adult entertainment industry after August's death was announced. They took to Twitter to talk about her kindness and a big heart.

I fucking loved this girl so much. @AugustAmesxxx I am so sorry that I didn’t know it was this bad.... we are all so broken hearted, you were truly loved by so many. I just can’t believe it. RIP pic.twitter.com/IDdPFcWEZv — Holly Randall (@hollyrandall) December 6, 2017

Sadly the bullying within the industry has taken another life. @AugustAmesxxx was bullied horrendously for the past 24 hrs for standing up for her rights to choose who she works with. Sadly she's taken her life. https://t.co/jMPU7q8UuJ — MADISON MISSINA™ (@MADISONMISSINA) December 7, 2017

And some chose to berate people over belittle her suicide, due to her profession.

Seeing jokes about a woman’s Suicide because she starred in adult films. Fuck you people. You’re disgusting. Her life was just as valuable than anyone else’s. How heartless can you be?! #augustames #rip — tayLORD (@lordtrj) December 6, 2017

It’s fucked up that August Ames died and everyone has porn jokes....some of y’all niggas with jokes wouldn’t ever see pussy if it wasn’t on a screen. Show some respect — Upscale Vandal (@Upscale_Vandal) December 6, 2017

Born Nova Scotia, Canada, in 1994, August first entered the adult film industry in 2013, after a brief stint as a bartender. She had also nabbed a nomination for Best New Starlet at the 2015 AVN Awards. Depression or just a blown trigger due to recent developments, may her soul rest in peace.