Adult film star August ames was found dead on December 5, post severe backlash on Twitter, due to a controversial tweet.Instagram/August Ames

Pornstar August Ames, who has more than 270 adult film credits to her name, was found dead at her house in California on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who had a career of four years, had recently faced an intense backlash on Twitter after refusing to work with a performer who had acted in gay porn.

The Ventura County Medical examiner has confirmed the death of Ames – whose real name was Mercedes Grabowski, and revealed the cause of death to be by hanging. "Mercedes Grabowski died of asphyxia due to hanging. [The] manner is suicide," they told Hollywood Life.

While toxicology tests have not yet come back, those close to Ames have also revealed that they believe she took her own life, telling The Blast that she was prone to depression; that and the fact that Ames had also found herself in the middle of a Twitter controversy just days prior to her suicide.

On December 3, August had taken to Twitter to post: "whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews, you're shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say. Do agents really not care about who they're representing? #LAdirect I do my homework for my body."

The tweet implied that medical testing was different for straight vs gay sex scenes, causing her refusal to participate. This sparked a lot of backlash as people initially took to labelling her homophobic, and despite her defending her stand, certain fellow adult film performers called her out too.

August was also asked to issue a public apology as this could hinder the talked about gay-porn performer from getting further work in the industry and even though she ended her Twitter feud with a mild apology tweet of sorts, clearly things were far from over.

Camarillo police said that August was pronounced dead at the scene and nothing indicated any foul play. "She was the kindest person I ever knew and she meant the world to me," said Kevin Moore, speaking to Adult Video News. "Please leave this as a private family matter in this difficult time," he added.

August Ames (L) and her husband, adult film producer Kevin Moore attend the 2016 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller/Getty Images

An abundance of condolences also outpoured from fellow stars in the adult entertainment industry after August's death was announced. They took to Twitter to talk about her kindness and a big heart.

And some chose to berate people over belittle her suicide, due to her profession.

Born Nova Scotia, Canada, in 1994, August first entered the adult film industry in 2013, after a brief stint as a bartender. She had also nabbed a nomination for Best New Starlet at the 2015 AVN Awards. Depression or just a blown trigger due to recent developments, may her soul rest in peace.