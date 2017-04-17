Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima sizzled as she showcased her incredible physique in the racy shower scene for Love magazine's Easter shoot.

The 35-year-old brunette bombshell did not shy away to bare it all in the extremely saucy video. She put on a jaw-dropping performance to the sounds of The Weather Girls' 1982 hit "It's Raining Men."

Love Magazine took to Instagram to post some teaser clips of the video, captioned the saucy video: 'Happy Easter! @adrianalima by @philpoynter @sallylyndley @_virginiayoung_ @millchannel @millbeautychannel #LOVEeaster.'

The model also took to Instagram to share all the racy videos and clips from the shoot. She also put some effort to explain the reason behind it.

She wrote in an Instagram post: "For those who does not know the meaning of easter..... and I also believe in Jesus, god good energy, and everything that's positive. So please no bad energy today my beautiful souls sisters and brothers. I love you all." Another post emphasised the reason quite well.

Donning a range of sexy lingerie ensembles, the Brazilian model celebrated Easter in an unusual fashion as she showed her toned figure with water dripping down everywhere.

She is seen wearing a deep shade of red lipstick as she strikes poses for the camera. Later, she showed off her deep purple lipstick with a sweep of liquid eyeliner which makes her look like a goddess.

In the video, she indulges her sweet tooth by taking a bite of an Easter egg. At the end, a giant bunny pops up and hands over another egg to Victoria's secret model. Her killer smile and green eyes will make you hot under the collar.

As most of her fans praised all over the model's racy video but some people suggested that she should have rather gone to the church.

The mother of two is currently dating New York Mets player Matt Harvey, 27, after splitting from her ex-boyfriend and American football star Julian Edelmen.