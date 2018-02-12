Seems like Thalla Ajith sure knows how to balance profession and personal space. Recently a video of the father-daughter duo having a gala time while playing with a tyre has gone viral on the internet.

The said video gives an impression of a competition, possibly in Anoushka's school on her sports day. Ajith, who was dressed in formals was having a great time out on the field as he is seen playing with a tyre. The 10-second clip went viral in a matter of few hours.

His gesture to mingle with his daughter without any signs of stardom in public has been whole-heartedly appreciated by fans. "THALA AJITH Best Father :) Making His Daughter Anoushka Happier to the Core ... On-Screen Making his FANS Happy and Off Screen Making His Family Happy by taking complete CARE. [sic]" a fan writes on Twitter.

"No surprise why everyone using the line "He doesn't fake anything" while describing #Thala. [sic]" Another fan writes.

He’s making sure Anoushka doesn’t miss what’s expected of a normal father ?



Balancing Stardom and Family ??



The name is AK ?



pic.twitter.com/0yHQbpR5B8 — Shrik :-) (@shriktweets) February 11, 2018

10-year-old Anoushka is the eldest daughter of celebrity couple Ajith and Shalini.

On the professional front, Ajith is gearing up to shoot for his next movie Viswasam. He has teamed up with Siruthai Siva for the fourth time after Veeram, Vedalam, and Vivegam. Nayanthara will be playing the female lead. It is her fourth movie with Ajith after Billa, Aegan, and Arrambam.

Viswasam produced by Sathya Jyothi Films will be entirely shot in India. It is said to be a family entertainer with ample scope for comedy and action. S Thaman is composing music for the flick.