Varun Dhawan is finally not shying away from cameras to get clicked with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. He didn't even post his holiday photos with lady love, but now, they are spotted on a movie date.

Shutterbugs didn't lose the opportunity to click them together this time. The good part is the hunk didn't hesitate to ignore the cameras when he went with his girlfriend for a movie.

Here are the photos to prove how adorable they look together.

Varun donned a mauve colour T-shirt with denim, while Natasha was in a grey top and black jeans. The duo happily smiled for the cameras as well.

Is it the indication of wedding bells? A few days ago, there were rumours that Varun was going to follow his Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma's footsteps and get married this year.

A family friend of Varun had told Deccan Chronicle: "Till recently, Varun swore he would never move out of his parents' home. But Natasha made it clear that she wanted her own home with Varun after marriage. For a while, they even separated over the issue. But the actor gave in and moved into his own place. He still lives close to his parents' house."

While these were only speculations, Varun's statement made it clear that the hunk is ready to get hitched.

When Varun was asked if he would walk in the footsteps of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and get married at a secret ceremony, he told Bombay Times: "Honestly, I would love to do that, but I don't know how my parents would react to it. Being Punjabis, they would want to do it the traditional way."

On the work front, Varun will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's next, titled October. He is also gearing up for Sui Dhaaga, also starring Anushka Sharma.