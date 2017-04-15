A baby giraffe was born at Houston Zoo on 10 April. The female calf has not been named yet. The adorable baby already weighs 149 pounds and is six feet, three inches tall. She is due to make her first public appearance in a few days. The calf is the sixth giraffe baby born at Houston Zoo.
Adorable female giraffe calf born at Houston Zoo
- April 15, 2017 17:58 IST
